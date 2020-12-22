16 more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Sixteen more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – 12 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 1,219, although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

According to the latest figures, there have also been 439 new positive cases, out of 2,764 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,847 cases.

There are currently 447 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 30 of them in intensive care and 23 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 100%.

There are also 83 confirmed active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

The latest figures come as Northern Ireland prepares for a quiet Christmas and New Year period amid heightened restrictions that will limit household mixing for the holidays to just one day.