Executive votes against banning travel between NI and the rest of the UK

Stormont ministers are to issue guidance advising against non-essential travel between Northern Ireland and both Britain and the Republic of Ireland after a bid for an outright ban on GB travel was voted down.

People arriving in Northern Ireland will also be advised to self-isolate for ten days.

A Sinn Féin proposal for a temporary prohibition on travel between Northern Ireland and England, Scotland and Wales was defeated during an emergency late night virtual executive meeting.

The meeting was convened at short notice after health minister Robin Swann circulated a paper responding to the emergence of the Covid-19 variant in which he recommended issuing guidance against all but essential travel rather than proceeding to an immediate ban.

The DUP, UUP and Alliance opposed the Sinn Féin proposal while the SDLP supported it.

After that was rejected, ministers then agreed Mr Swann's recommendations without the need for a formal vote.

The paper tabled by the health minister also called for further preparatory work to examine legal issues around the introduction of any travel ban.

He drew up the proposals following consultation with the attorney general on the issue of travel restrictions.

After the meeting, Mr Swann tweeted that he was pleased the Executive had reached an agreement and that more work would be needed before a travel ban was considered.

Ahead of the executive convening, Sinn Féin finance minister Conor Murphy wrote to Mr Swann expressing "dismay and astonishment" that he was not moving immediately to instigate a ban on travel between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Mr Murphy called on Mr Swann to reconsider the position he had set out in his paper.

Ministers have been debating the possibility of amending the 1967 Public Health Act to introduce short-term travel restrictions.

While Sinn Féin supports the move, the DUP insists that UK internal travel is already prohibited from Tier 4 areas in England, so there is no need for added Stormont legislation to enforce that.

Earlier on Monday, DUP First Minister Arlene Foster warned of serious ramifications if a travel ban was introduced.

Mrs Foster said the new strain of coronavirus has probably already arrived and warned that supply chains could be endangered by restricting travel.

"It is a very simplistic thing to say, 'let's close Northern Ireland off'," she said.

"That has ramifications and as First Minister I have to take all those into account as well.

"I have always tried to be proportionate and balanced in everything that I have done through this crisis, and I am going to continue to do that."