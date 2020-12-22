Knife held to teen’s throat in ‘distressing’ Derry burglary

A teenage boy has had a knife held to his throat and a man in his 20s has been assaulted during a break-in by three masked men in Londonderry.

The incident happened at about 10.30am on Tuesday in the Upper Bennet Street area of Derry.

Those responsible forced their way into a house and threatened the young occupants, aged 17 and 24, demanding money.

While the 17-year-old had a knife held to his throat, the 24-year-old was punched several times in the face before the intruders fled with a mobile phone.

“This was an unbelievably distressing and traumatising attack on these two young men,” PSNI Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said.

“They have been left not only with some physical injuries, but with the shock and other after-effects of this terrible experience.

“I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and who saw anything that could help the investigation to please get in touch with Strand Road CID by calling 101.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”