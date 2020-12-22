Three of UTV’s best-known faces to leave broadcaster

Political Editor Ken Reid, Correspondent Jane Loughrey, and weather presenter Frank Mitchell are to leave UTV in 2021, following lengthy careers with the broadcaster.

Having decided to take up a recent ITV offer of voluntary redundancy, they will depart in the spring.

Ken Reid joined UTV in 1994 and has been an almost nightly figure on flagship news programme UTV Live and a key contributor to weekly politics show View From Stormont.

He has covered seismic moments in Northern Ireland’s history and reported extensively over the years from Belfast, Dublin, Westminster, Brussels, and Washington.

“I’ve loved every minute of working at UTV, and I’m very proud to have brought some of the most important news stories of the day into people’s homes over the years,” Ken said.

“I’m looking forward to spending time with family in the coming months, and then who knows where I’ll turn up after that!”

Jane Loughrey joined UTV in 1992, working as a journalist on early morning bulletins.

She soon found herself in front of the camera, being sent out to report on stories including the Shankill bomb, the Loughinisland massacre, the IRA ceasefire and, in later years, the murders of police officer Stephen Carroll and prison officer David Black.

As well as being a trusted and familiar face on UTV Live, reporting on countless historical events over the past three decades, Jane has also made a number of award-winning programmes with UTV.

“Having worked through the Troubles, I feel very privileged and honoured that so many bereaved families trusted me to tell their stories of heartache and loss,” she said.

“Each and every interview has left its mark on me. I will never forget their kindness and, very often, forgiveness.”

Jane added: “UTV really is a big family and I’ve been part of that for almost 30 years.

“It is a time of mixed emotions. I am sad to leave the job I love, but I can’t wait to see what the next chapter of my career holds.”

While Frank Mitchell is probably now best known as UTV’s weatherman, his career at UTV began in 1987 as a continuity announcer and news presenter.

He has fronted several UTV programmes over the years, including School Around the Corner, End to End, and Ultimate Ulster. He also presented UTV Life for 10 years with Pamela Ballantine.

He has been presenting the weather since 1994, totting up more than 22,000 forecasts in that time!

Frank will continue with his radio career, hosting his daily morning phone-in show on U105.

“When I leave at the end of March, it will be exactly 34 years to the day that I started in UTV and I can honestly say that it has been the most enjoyable experience,” he said.

“I am so lucky to say that, every morning I get up, it has never felt like work!

“It is my absolute honour to have been invited into people’s living rooms for all these years. I look forward to easing up a bit, but I’ll still be kept more than busy with the daily radio show.”

UTV Head of News and Programmes Simon Clemison has paid tribute to Ken, Jane and Frank and their huge contributions down the decades.

“Through their long associations with UTV, Ken, Jane and Frank have become figures many people in Northern Ireland will know extremely well,” he said.

“They have shown huge dedication and we’ll be reflecting on their time with us over the next few months before they leave. They go with all our very best wishes.”

He added: “I’m also looking forward to developing the next generation of broadcasters who’ll be on the television in people’s homes every night, as we continue to bring high quality news and programmes to Northern Ireland.”