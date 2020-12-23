21 more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Twenty-one more people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died, the Department of Health has said – 12 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the death toll to 1,240, although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

According to the latest figures, there have also been 787 new positive cases, out of 4,690 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 4,106 cases.

There are currently 451 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 31 of them in intensive care and 22 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is said to be at 100% across Northern Ireland.

The Antrim, Royal Victoria, South West Acute and Ulster hospitals are currently operating beond capacity.

There are also 86 confirmed active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

The latest figures come as Northern Ireland prepares for a quiet Christmas and New Year period amid heightened restrictions that will limit household mixing for the holidays to just one day.