Covid-19 underlying cause of 807 deaths over seven month period in NI

Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death for over 800 people in Northern Ireland between March and September this year, according to the latest figures.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) revealed the figure in a report that looked into pre-existing conditions associated with coronavirus-related deaths during that period.

902 Covid-19 related fatalities were registered in Northern Ireland between 1st March and 30th September 2020, and the virus has since been identified as the underlying cause for 807 (89.5%) of those deaths.

There were no pre-existing conditions for 77 of the overall number of deaths, meaning 825 of those with the virus who passed away had pre-existing conditions .

The most common pre-existing condition was dementia and Alzheimer's disease, appearing in 327 of the 902 Covid-19 related deaths. Followed by were hypertensive diseases (180) and diabetes (165 deaths). The main pre-existing condition, most likely to cause death in the absence of the virus, was dementia and Alzheimer’s disease (297), followed by ischaemic heart diseases (81) and chronic lower respiratory diseases (67 deaths). During October and November 2020, a further 504 Covid-19 related deaths were registered, of which 37 deaths had no pre-existing conditions.

Over the entire period between 1st March and 30th November 2020, there were 1,406 Covid-19 related deaths registered in Northern Ireland, 114 of those who died did not have pre-existing conditions.