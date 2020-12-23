New variant Covid-19 case confirmed in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland has confirmed a case of the new Covid-19 variant that was first detected in Great Britain.

Genome analysis had been conducted on a small number of suspected Northern Ireland cases, and one positive result has been returned.

It is understood health officials believe the strain has been in circulation at a low level in Northern Ireland for several weeks.

It comes as an expert advisor to the Irish Government said preliminary analysis indicates the variant strain is also circulating in the Republic.

Health Minister Robin Swann commented: "This is sadly the confirmation we had been expecting.

"As I have stated from the outset of this pandemic, we have to avoid both panic and complacency.

He continued: "We all have to redouble our efforts to stop the virus spreading. We know how to do this - cut down our contacts with others, ensure strict social distancing, wash our hands regularly and thoroughly, and wear a face covering."

The development comes as Northern Ireland prepares to enter a new lockdown on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile senior virologist and expert adviser to the Irish Government, Dr Cillian De Gascun has said the mutant strain is present in the Republic.

It came amid warnings that coronavirus numbers in the country are now spiralling at similar rate as the height of the pandemic’s first wave.

The Covid crisis is escalating as Irish Government ministers are restricting their movements after Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue received a positive test result on Wednesday.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue recently travelled back from Brussels from an EU meeting on fisheries. Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Dr De Gascun, director of Ireland’s National Virus Reference Laboratory, said: “Preliminary data would suggest, based on a selection of samples analysed from the weekend, that the novel variant from the UK is present in Ireland.

“However, given the timeline of the samples analysed, it would seem that the novel variant is not solely responsible for the recent increase in case numbers seen in Ireland.”

Addressing a media briefing with fellow members of the National Public Health Emergency Team, Dr De Gascun said final confirmation was still awaited.

“Based on the epidemiology in the UK, based on the travel between the two countries, and based on the timeline, it’s probable that those results will reflect the presence of the UK variant,” he said.

He said there was evidence, based on a small number of samples, that the variant had been detected in Dublin.

A further 13 coronavirus-linked deaths in the Republic were reported on Wednesday along with an additional 938 confirmed cases of the virus.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet’s Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the reproductive rate of the virus stood at between 1.5 and 1.8.

He said even at 1.2 case numbers would rise to 2,000 a day by February.

Meanwhile, 21 more people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died, the Department of Health has said.

An additional 787 new positive cases of the virus identified in the country, out of 4,690 individuals tested.