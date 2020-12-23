Updated advice for clinically extremely vulnerable "not a return to shielding"

The Department of Health has updated advice for clinically extremely vulnerable people, advising them not to go into their workplace if they are unable to work from home during the upcoming six week lockdown.

They have been advised that it would be safest not to form a Christmas bubble and to avoid going to shops, pharmacies, and hospitality settings unless absolutely necessary.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said this is not a return to shielding: “The new variant of the virus, coupled with the pressure that our HSC services are experiencing, mean that the risks associated with Covid-19 are elevated.

"This strengthened advice is intended to offer enhanced protection from Covid-19 to the most vulnerable people in our society. It is not a return to shielding as we knew it at the outset of the pandemic.

"We are not advising CEV people to stay permanently indoors, and I would encourage CEV people to continue to go outside for exercise, provided they observe social distancing when they do so”.

