Eleven more people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has said.

There have also been 841 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It comes as concern is expressed around the potential effect of a new variant strain of coronavirus spreading in NI.

The first positive case of the new strain in the region was confirmed on Wednesday.

Professor Ian Young, the chief scientific advisor, said he is "very concerned" about the new variant because it is transmitted more easily.

Meanwhile the chief medical officer, Dr Michael McBride, says “the potential of this new strain to spread rapidly is cause for serious concern”.

The health minister called on people to “review their plans for Christmas” and to “err on the side of caution”.

Robin Swann added: “I would advise the public to act on the assumption that it is already well established in Northern Ireland and that the person they pass in the street or stand next to in a queue may have it.”

New lockdown measures will come into effect from Boxing Day, and the deputy First Minister has urged people to follow them.

Michelle O’Neill added: "My appeal is for everyone to strictly follow the Covid regulations and the public health advice and be very careful in all that we do over the Christmas period.”