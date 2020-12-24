‘Elf minister’ says Santa is set to visit NI

The health minister has released a special message for anyone worried about Santa visiting this Christmas.

Robin Swann - who revealed he is also the ‘elf minister’ - says he’s been talking to none other than the chief elf, who has assured him that everything is on track.

In a video posted on Christmas Eve, Mr Swann said: “I know you’re worried about Santa, but I want to let you in on a wee secret.

“People think I’m the health minister - I’m also the elf minister.

“I’ve been talking to the chief elf, he’s been working with Santa, and they’ve both assured me Christmas will be okay.

“So let’s have a good Christmas.”