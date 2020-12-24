NI leaders welcome news of Brexit trade deal

Northern Ireland’s political leaders have welcomed the news that a post-Brexit trade deal has been agreed.

The announcement was made on Christmas Eve, following months of negotiations between the UK and the EU.

First Minister Arlene Foster said it marks the “start of a new era”.

She said: “The Executive has been united in supporting the need for a trading deal and I welcome the successful conclusion of these negotiations.

“This is the start of a new era in the relationship between the UK and the EU and in NI we will want to maximise the opportunities the new arrangements provide for our local economy.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “While we have distinctly different political positions on leaving the EU, we are all agreed that it’s in no-one interests to leave without a deal, therefore this announcement is good news which will be welcomed across the whole island.

“As an Executive we will now need to consider the detail of the agreement because there will be many questions on what the agreement means for businesses and citizens and it is important they get that clarity.”

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said the deal "will not undo the enormous damage caused by Brexit to people, businesses and communities in Northern Ireland".

He added: "A deal is better than no-deal, but the best deal will always remain being at the heart of the European Union.

"That is what our people voted for in 2016, we all deserve a future that is no longer limited to the least worst option."

UUP Leader Steve Aiken said: With over 2000 pages of text to closely examine it will take time to fully understand if there are any, even wider implications for Northern Ireland, but no matter what, this deal at the 11th hour should not be spun as a success - in many ways it is the least worst option and possibly the worst of both worlds for Northern Ireland."

Meanwhile business groups have also been reacting to the news.

Northern Ireland Retail Consortium director Aodhán Connolly welcomed it, adding: “We hope this will protect consumers across the UK from billions in import tariffs on everyday goods.

“For Northern Ireland it also means a reduction in new customs frictions between GB and NI.

“There is still much hard work needed on Northern Ireland issues if we are not to face another cliff edge in three or six months and retailers are to continue to give NI families the choice and affordability that they so desperately need.

“We need as soon as possible to work after Christmas to have the EU, UK Government and NI Executive to work with us to find workable, sustainable long-term solutions.”

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said Northern Ireland is "uniquely placed to benefit and prosper from this deal".He added: “I encourage businesses and the members of the public to take all necessary steps before the end of the transition period.

"The latest government advice, guidance and support is freely available on GOV.UK.”