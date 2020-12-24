PM award for Belfast man who supplies food to vulnerable

A man who provides vulnerable people in Belfast with healthy food has received a Points of Light award from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Edmund Aruofar, who is originally from London, moved to the city with his family in 2015.

The 60-year-old set up LifeHub NI and since the coronavirus pandemic began, they have supplied more than 4,000 people with fresh, surplus produce rescued from supermarkets.

Mr Aruofar will also be providing over 300 Christmas dinners to vulnerable people.

"Not only has this taken me by surprise, I had no expectation of recognition," he said, after receiving the award.

“But in saying that, I am grateful that you have chosen us. THANK YOU for the recognition for something we do, because we see it is needed."

Edmund runs LifeHub NI entirely through volunteers, and drives over 14,000 miles a year to collect surplus food from supermarkets and suppliers which otherwise would go to waste.

This year, in response to the pandemic, the hub's work has greatly increased, with volunteers distributing over 400 food parcels a week to people who have been self-isolating.

The hub has now moved into larger premises - with Edmund waking every morning at 4.30am to carry out deliveries and collect supplies of food.

In a personal letter, Mr Johnson wrote: "Christmas Day will be different this year and so it is particularly special that you and your team of volunteers will spend today serving up hundreds of meals to those in need.

"I know you do this with no thought of recognition but let me thank you for the extraordinary way in which you have responded to this pandemic, bringing food, Christmas gifts and some much needed joy to those you help.

"The Christmas story is one of hope and renewal and you bring that hope to the people of Belfast with the care and compassion you have shown this year."