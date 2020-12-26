Dog suffers burns in ‘sinister’ north Belfast house fire

A dog has suffered burns after a fire in north Belfast that caused extensive damage to a house and a neighbouring property when a wheelie bin was pushed against the front door and set alight.

Police have branded the arson attack in the Brompton Park area “sinister and cruel”.

It is believed to have been carried out at about 8am on Boxing Day and was reported to emergency services at 8.30am.

“While there were no people in the house at the time, there was a dog inside which sustained burn injuries,” PSNI Detective Sergeant Duffield said.

“The dog is now being cared for.”

Police want to hear from anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area on Saturday morning.

“In particular, we’d like to hear from anyone who saw a male wearing a dark-coloured hooded top who was observed at the scene of the incident at around 8am,” DS Duffield added.

“This was an early morning attack carried out when many people are off for Christmas, enjoying the festive break - but the perpetrator of this callous attack clearly has no regard for this, the community, the people who live there or their property.

“It is fortunate we are not dealing with more serious consequences today.”