Man cable-tied and beaten in ‘savage’ Christmas Eve assault

A man has been left needing hospital treatment after three masked men forced their way into his Dunloy home on Christmas Eve, cable-tied and assaulted him.

The incident, which happened in the Moyan Road area, was reported to police at about 10.50pm on Christmas Eve (Thursday).

“This was a savage assault during which the victim was cable-tied and assaulted.” PSNI Detective Inspector McKenna said.

“He was punched around the face and head and left with cuts and bruises to his body and an eye injury.”

This was a brutal attack, which was terrifying for the victim, and it happened on Christmas Eve - a time when people should be relaxing and looking forward to Christmas Day. PSNI Detective Inspector McKenna

DI McKenna added: “Our enquiries into this attack, what exactly happened and a motive for it, are continuing.

“In the meantime, we’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 10.30pm and 10.45pm to get in touch with us.

“We’re also urging anyone who knows anything about this vicious crime to call 101.”