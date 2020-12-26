Snow and ice warning for NI as Storm Bella hits UK and Ireland

Forecasters have put a yellow level alert in place for Northern Ireland, with sleet and snow on Sunday night expected to create icy surfaces into Monday.

The region is already experiencing blustery conditions as Storm Bella moves across the UK and Ireland.

A yellow level alert for rain and wind is in place for parts of Northern Ireland from 1pm on Saturday until 10pm, with gusts of up to 60mph possible in exposed areas.

The Foyle Bridge in Londonderry has already been closed to high-sided vehicles and a 30mph restrictions put in place for other users.

Around 30mm of rain is also expected to fall in the space of about six hours, leading to some surface flooding.

Travel disruption is expected, including into Sunday and Monday when icy conditions could feature.

According to the Met Office, there could be a dusting of snow on lower levels, with up to 10cm possible across higher ground.

Skies are expected to clear overnight, but those icy patches could persist throughout Monday morning.

Flood defences have been installed in Ironbridge, Shropshire, ahead of Storm Bella Credit: Nick Potts/PA

Met Éireann has issued a wide-spread status yellow wind and rain warning for the Republic of Ireland, in force until 4am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, severe flooding has hit parts of England, with more than 1,000 people having to be evacuated from their homes in north Bedfordshire after water levels rose on Christmas Day.

Yellow level alerts for wind and rain are in place across much of England and Wales and parts of Scotland, while more severe amber alerts affect parts of west Wales and southern England.