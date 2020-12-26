Two escape Ballymoney flat fire through upstairs window

Two men have had to climb out an upstairs window to escape a flat fire in Ballymoney that is now under investigation by police.

The blaze at the property on Charles Street was reported to emergency services at about 9.25pm on Christmas Day.

Police and firefighters attended the scene.

PSNI Inspector Stephen McCafferty said: “Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in what was a terrifying ordeal for the occupants.

“The cause of the fire remains under investigation and we would appeal to anyone with information about what happened to call us on 101.”