'Play your part to push down covid infection rates' - Health Minister

There must be “another huge collective effort across society to push down Covid infection rates,” Northern Ireland’s Health minister has said.

Robin Swann has called on everyone to "play their part" during the next six weeks, which he described as a "crucial period" in the pandemic.

"I know how tough 2020 has been and how fed up we all are with this virus,” Mr Swann said.

“But I am confident we can all pull together once again at this critical time.

"We do that by reducing our contacts with others, by staying at home, by keeping our distance from others if we need to be outdoors for good reason, and by wearing a face covering and washing our hands.

This will save lives and ease the pressures on our health service at this most challenging time. Health Minister, Robin Swann

On Boxing Day, non-essential retail closed once more as the new measures came into effect across Northern Ireland.

From December 26 to January 2 a form of curfew is also in place from 8pm to 6am, with shops closed from that time and all indoor and outdoor gatherings prohibited.

The Minister urged people to stay at home as much as possible.

“Please don't be tempted to visit friends this week. It's not just about complying with the regulations, it's about keeping yourself and others safe.

"A New Year's Eve house party would not just be against the law. It could be a super-spreader event, could leave people very seriously ill and could even cost lives."

The Northern Ireland Executive is underlining the "stay at home" message this week with adverts on TV and radio.