1566 new cases of coronavirus in NI in last 24 hours

A further 14 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours.

There have also been 1566 new positive cases of the virus recorded by the Department of Health.

It comes as the Health Minister urged the public to 'play your part to push down covid infection rates' in a bid to discourage people from hosting or attending parties on New Years Eve.

The Minister said: “We are now familiar with the additional restrictions which came into effect on Boxing Day. Whilst it is challenging, the new restrictions are essential if we are to drive down the positive cases in Northern Ireland.

“We continue to see large numbers of positive cases and deaths on a daily basis and we need a collective effort if we are to turn the tide against this virus. It is well known that Covid-19 poses a significant threat to our elderly population but it can affect anyone and can be transmitted by everyone.”

On 29 November 20-39 year olds accounted for 27.5% of positive cases. Today that figure is 41.5%.

The Minister said: “The rise in this age group may be linked to behaviour and although young adults may think they are immune to Covid-19, their relatives and loved ones are not. We must all redouble our efforts to push down infection rates. That does not mean some people must make sacrifices and restrict their lives while others do not.

“We can all do this by reducing our contacts and staying at home. If you do have to go out, wear a face covering and wash your hands regularly. Do not be that person who brings Covid-19 home in 2021. Our health service is going to be under severe pressure over the next few weeks, please do not add further to that.”

Meanwhile, a new COVID-19 vaccine - developed by Oxford University and drugs manufacturer AstraZeneca - could be approved for use in Northern Ireland later this week.

It's easier to transport and store than the Pfizer vaccine that's already being given out, and doctors believe it could a game changer in the battle against COVID.

Hospitals across Northern Ireland have been coping while experiencing periods of over capacity in the face of the pandemic and the usual winter pressures, but there are fears that Christmas and New Year parties and family gatherings could cause another surge. While the AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to distribute and store, rolling out the vaccination programme is still a mammoth task for the NHS. The new vaccine will be administered by Northern Ireland's 300 GP surgeries.