Belfast student launches cancer awareness campaign

In her second year at Queens University, Megan Stewart found a lump.

After months of tests, doctors were able to give her the good news that it was benign.

But aware that so many others aren't as fortunate to get the all clear, Megan launched her own campaign to raise awareness and encourage early detection of breast cancer among young women.

In a survey conducted by Megan, she found that 92% of QUB students have never been to or been offered the chance to visit a clinic that teaches cancer awareness, and 78% of students who took her survey don’t know how to properly check themselves.

While Megan's workshops have been put on hold for the time being due to covid restrictions, Queen's Ladies Rugby team have taken up the mantle - a new partnership with HSL providing a platform from which they can continue to raise awareness.

The work Queens' Ladies have undertaken hasn't gone unnoticed, with Ireland international Claire McLaughlin speaking out in support of the campaign launched by her alma mater.

As a doctor working in A&E, Claire knows better than most the unique pressures faced by our health service, and the need to keep on top of cancer checks.

