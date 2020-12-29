Police make appeal on fifteenth anniversary of disappearance of Martin Kelly

Police are making a renewed appeal to the public for information relating to the disappearance of Martin Kelly on New Year’s Day 2006 in the run up to the fifteenth anniversary since he was last seen.Martin Kelly, who was last seen on 1 January 2006, worked as a plumber and part time bar man in the Priory Inn at Holywood, where he was working on New Year’s Eve 2005 and then went on to two house parties with friends.On New Year’s Day, he and his friends went to Pat’s Bar in Garmoyle Street to watch a football match. The friends left and Martin remained in the bar talking to other customers. He left at about 7.10pm and hasn't been seen since.

Detective Inspector said Keith Wilson said: “Nearly 15 years on from his disappearance we remain committed and determined to discovering what happened to Martin and bringing some form of closure to his family. Detectives will continue to follow up all new lines of enquiry and any new information.“Martin, who is about 6ft 1in tall and of slim build with short dark hair, was wearing a black ‘Guinness’ T-shirt and blue jeans.“Detectives would be keen to speak with some of the people Martin came into contact with in the days leading up to his disappearance. This includes a middle aged couple who were in the company of an elderly female in Pat's bar for a short time on the evening of Sunday, 1st January 2006.“They would also like to speak to a female who may have spoken to and exchanged phone numbers with Martin Kelly in the Priory Inn, Holywood on the evening of Saturday,31st December 2005.”“Police investigating Martin's disappearance carried out searches on land and on the water and deployed the diving team and air support team in these searches. We have also undertaken extensive enquiries but despite conducting a wide range of interviews and reviewing all available CCTV relating to the incident, Martin has not been located. “This has obviously caused great distress to his family and we would reiterate our appeal for anyone who may have information in relation to Martin to contact us.I would also urge anyone who has in the past provided information anonymously or otherwise, to please consider getting back in touch.”