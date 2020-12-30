Boris Johnson's post-Brexit trade deal clears Commons hurdle

Boris Johnson's much heralded post-Brexit trade deal with Europe has cleared the Commons hurdle.

MPs voted 521 to 73 Noes to send the Bill to the Lords after a five-hour debate on the various details of bill.

It needs to pass through the Lords in one day before receiving Royal Assent before the transition period ends at 11pm on 31 December.

None of the Northern Ireland parties were expected to back the deal.

The DUP's Sammy Wilson earlier railed against it in the Commons, saying his party would vote against - not because they had common cause with “petulant Remainers”, but because they were “disappointed Brexiteers”.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis described that position as “a bit-short-sighted”.

Mr Lewis said those who would vote against the trade deal would be voting for a no-deal Brexit.

“In the Northern Ireland parties, there are different issues,” Mr Lewis said, speaking at a virtual press conference.

“Some of the people in Parliament today who may vote against the deal are actually very much in favour of leaving the European Union.”

Ultimately, this is a deal that works for Northern Ireland in a sense it gives Northern Ireland a unique global opportunity because Northern Ireland businesses will have a position from which to trade that no-one in the world has got. That could be very, very good for business investment and job growth. NI Secretary of State Brandon Lewis

Mr Lewis also insisted that he believes the transition period will end smoothly later this week.

“I suspect what we will find a few weeks from now in February is that life is pretty much as it was back in November,” he added.

“In terms of trade, I suspect it will be a lot smoother than some people might expect.”

Mr Lewis further rejected the suggestion that Brexit could hasten the end of the union between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

“I fundamentally disagree with that, I think actually quite the opposite,” he said.

“If you look at what Northern Ireland has benefited from in terms of the last year as we have gone through Covid, I think its position in the UK has been hugely important and it's been an important part of the UK more generally.

“And as we leave the transition period, Northern Ireland is going to have this phenomenal benefit of being not just part of the UK customs territory and single market, but also that ability to trade freely with the EU.

“It's going to have a unique position that, if it wasn't part of the United Kingdom, it wouldn't have.

“I think if we can deliver on that economically, I think is something that means that people in Northern Ireland will want to stay in that rather advantageous position that countries around the world, I suspect, would be quite envious of.”