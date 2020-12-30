Dog dies in Ballymena house fire

A dog has died in an overnight house fire in Ballymena that also led to a woman being taken to hospital for treatment.

The blaze, at a bungalow in the Dunvale area of the Co Antrim town, broke out late on Tuesday night and was still being dealt with by firefighters in the early hours of Wednesday.

It is understood the woman who lives in the property had already made it out when emergency services arrived at the scene, but was then taken to hospital.

In a statement, the NI Fire & Rescue Service said: “Tragically, a dog died during the incident.”

The blaze was extinguished just before 1am.

Firefighters say the cause is under investigation.