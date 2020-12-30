NI Ambulance Service warns of possible delays for 999 callers

999 callers may experience a delay in having their calls answered over the New Year period, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service is warning.

According to NIAS, the Emergency Ambulance Control Room is experiencing absences due to Covid-19 and contingency planning to “mitigate the potential risk to service disruption” is ongoing.

A statement said: “This has put our service under even more pressure and we anticipate that callers to 999 may, at times, experience a delay in having their calls answered.

“With that in mind, we would strongly advise anyone who calls 999 to stay on the line – to disconnect and re-dial will result in a response to your call being further delayed.”

The NI Ambulance Service is also urging people to only call for an ambulance in an emergency situation to ensure resources are available for those most in need.

We do not want to deter people from calling 999 in a genuine emergency, but will ask that people are mindful during this time that there could be someone with a greater need. NI Ambulance Service

People are being advised to avail of alternative options for non-urgent ailments, such as minor injuries and illnesses that are not life-threatening.

They are also asked to consider when it may be more appropriate to use their own transport to reach emergency departments.

The statement added: “We are monitoring the situation closely and taking appropriate actions to ensure we maintain service delivery as best as possible throughout the New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day period and the upcoming weekend.

“If you have need of our service, do not hesitate to dial 999 and, please, remain on the line until your call is answered by our staff in the Control Room.

“We would offer, in advance, our apologies for any delay you may experience.

“You can be assured that everyone in NIAS, particularly our Control staff and frontline crews, are working extremely hard to deliver the best service to meet your specific clinical needs.”