NI recipients among those on New Year Honours list

A champion gymnast, a Belfast hotelier, and a transgender fire service commander are among the Northern Ireland recipients on the New Year Honours list.

Rhys McClenaghan, 21, already has a host of achievements under his belt as the Commonwealth and European pommel horse champion.

The young sportsman, from Newtownards in Co Down, has been awarded a BEM for services to gymnastics and described it as a “huge honour”.

Champion gymnast Rhys McClenaghan. Credit: INPHO

He said: “I rang my parents straight away and told them the good news and they were thrilled about it.

“They said: ‘Are we going to have to curtsey to you coming through the door now?’

“It was a very happy moment, though it was a huge shock - my coach questioned whether it was a real email.”

I want to inspire the next generation because I want all the younger gymnasts below me to surpass my achievements and do much better than I will ever do. Rhys McClenaghan, BEM

Meanwhile, one of Northern Ireland’s most successful entrepreneurs has been made an OBE.

Lord Diljit Singh Rana said he is “delighted” to be recognised for his commitment to the tourism and hospitality industry in Northern Ireland.

Indian-born Lord Rana, who was made MBE in 1996, has committed to Belfast’s hospitality industry, creating thousands of jobs during a time when many entrepreneurs left during the Troubles.

After opening a cafe in the city, he grew his business and founded Andras Hotels, which includes the Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, two Ibis hotels and Hampton by Hilton.

Belfast hotelier Lord Diljit Singh Rana. Credit: Pacemaker

“I feel greatly honoured, it is totally unexpected,” Lord Rana said.

“We have been living in Belfast the last 54 years and my commitment has always been to Northern Ireland and the city of Belfast.

“We have seen a lot of change over the years and hopefully we are going into better times.”

We never stopped investing in Belfast, whether it was the banking crash, all the Troubles we experienced in the 1970s and 80s when other people thought it was madness to build a hotel in Belfast - I was the first one to build a new hotel which opened in 1990. After the Europa, nobody built a hotel in Belfast. Now we own eight hotels and brought international brands to Belfast. Lord Diljit Singh Rana, OBE

Fire station commander Karen McDowell said she was “shocked and very humbled” to be made an MBE for her services to NI Fire and Rescue Service and the LQBTQ community.

Mrs McDowell, from Dromore in Co Down, has worked in the fire service for more than 27 years and is based at the learning and development centre.

She transitioned gender 10 years ago and used her experience and position to carry out further research into how the workplace can support LGBTQ people.

“I was able to put mechanisms in place and I set up an LGBTQ section in the union in Northern Ireland,” Mrs McDowell said.

“That offered support and help in the LGBTQ community, both operationally and also for those that needed it in the service.”

She added: “Attitudes now are very different from what they were 10 years ago.

“There would have been a lot more open prejudice and it (gender transition) wasn’t in the mainstream media the way it is now.”

There is no doubt that attitudes have changed. The problem was that people didn’t know about it… People now realise that those who transition are the same people they once were. Karen McDowell, MBE

How the special honours rank in descending order

Special honours are given to people who make incredible contributions to their community and the country.

Companions of Honour (CH)

The highest accolade is awarded to those who have made a longstanding contribution to arts, science, medicine or government.

Knight Commander of the Order of St Michael and St George (KCMG)

Rewards service in a foreign country or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs.

Order of the Bath (DCB/KCB/CB)

These honours recognise the work of senior military officials and civil servants.

Knighthood and damehood (Knight/DBE)

These honours are usually given to people who have made a major contribution at national level and see recipients use the titles Sir and Dame and.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Awarded to people who have a prominent but lesser role at national level, or a leading role at regional level. Also given to those who make a distinguished, innovative contribution to any area.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Awarded to people who have a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for outstanding achievements or service to the community which have had a long-term significant impact.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

The BEM was reintroduced in 2012 by then Prime Minister David Cameron as part of his bid to make the honours system “classless”, saying too few people making a difference in their areas were made MBEs.