Police officer seriously injured by dog during stop-and-search

A police officer has suffered serious facial injuries after he and a colleague were both bitten by a dog that was with a man who became aggressive during a stop-and-search in south Belfast.

The officers were on patrol on Tuesday night when they had reason to stop a man on Botanic Avenue shortly before 10pm under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He became aggressive and he and the officers ended up on the ground, before the dog attacked.

According to the PSNI, the dog was secured and the man detained a short distance away and arrested on suspicion of assault on police, resisting police and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He remains in custody.

However, both officers had to be taken to hospital for treatment – one with a bite to his arm.

According to the Police Federation, the officer who was badly bitten on the face has been left needing surgery.

Chief Inspector John Sayers said: “This was a nasty incident involving two of our officers who were simply doing their job.

“When they started their shift yesterday they did not expect, or deserve, to end up in hospital for treatment of injuries. I wish both of our officers a speedy recovery.

“In the meantime, if anyone witnessed what occurred, please call us on 101.”