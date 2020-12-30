Six more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Six more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – five of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 1,311, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

According to the latest figures, there have also been 2,143 new positive cases, out of 5,098 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 7,100 Covid-19 cases.

There are currently 492 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 35 in intensive care and 24 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 96%.

There are also 105 active confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

Vaccination has begun in Northern Ireland, with 80% of care homes having received first doses - however, Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that it is too soon for the benefits to be seen.

He has urged people to continue to adhere to regulations put in place to try to limit the spread of the virus.

Northern Ireland is currently under a tight lockdown for six weeks, with the first week including an 8pm curfew.