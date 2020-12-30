Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to roll out in NI ‘next week’

As the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is approved for use in the UK, Pfizer/BioNTech vaccinations against Covid-19 have already been carried out in 80% of all care homes across Northern Ireland.

Health Minister Robin Swann has praised the work of the vaccination teams, who have administered 33,683 doses to care home residents and frontline healthcare staff.

Mr Swann said it was a “significant achievement” in a short space of time.

“We are continuing to lead the way in delivering vaccine to our most vulnerable and our frontline workers and I sincerely thank all those involved in making this possible, from the frontline vaccinators to the backroom pharmacy teams and those involved in storage and distribution who have worked incredibly hard to make sure the vaccine can be delivered to those who need it the most,” he said.

Mr Swann also said the pace would “increase rapidly” if the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was approved – and that was confirmed on Wednesday by the UK’s medicine regulator.

“Today’s announcement is extremely welcome news and helps us look forward to the New Year with optimism and hope,” the Health Minister said in response to the news.

“The vaccine programme will transform the situation, but that will take time.

“Between now and then, we need another big push to get through these next few months.”

I want people to be hopeful. I want people to look forward to 2021. But I also want people to remain cautious. It will take time before we see the true benefits of vaccination. Health Minister Robin Swann

Mr Swann added: “We can all play our part in supporting the health service and in protecting each other from Covid-19.

“Please follow the public health advice to stop it spreading and please strictly abide by the current lockdown rules.”

The rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is expected to start in Northern Ireland next week.

First Minister Arlene Foster said she was delighted with the progress made, praising the “world class strength and brilliance of UK scientists”.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill also welcomed the good news.