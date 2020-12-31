Eleven further Covid-19 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Eleven more people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – nine of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll to 1,322, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

1,929 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland in last 24 hours

According to the latest figures, there have also been 1,929 new positive cases, out of 4,772 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 8,228 Covid-19 cases.

There are currently 495 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 34 in intensive care and 27 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 100%, with only six unoccupied.

There are also 107 active confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.