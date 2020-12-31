Tears, smiles and tadpoles - our most watched videos of 2020

It has been a rollercoaster year with crushing lows for many, but there have still been tears of joy as well as sadness and some laughs along the way.

Take a look back at the videos that have captured your attention and racked up hundreds of thousands of views, as we all hope for a brighter 2021.

Derry YouTuber shocks parents with dream home

“I really do champion people who take a different path and I hope my story can at least inspire some younger kids who are probably looking at a similar route.”

Derry YouTuber Adam B stunned his parents when he managed to secretly buy their dream home and present them with the keys – the 20-year-old has a global following online and hopes to inspire others to believe in what they can achieve.

Our Pride of Britain award winner

“I would die for Rachel ... and I would die for everybody in this world living with cystic fibrosis.”

Liam McHugh has dedicated his life to raising funds to help those living with cystic fibrosis. His daughter Rachel is his inspiration, and now, he's ours. Reporter Paul Reilly had the pleasure of breaking the good news about Liam’s Pride of Britain award win.

Tyrone teen’s TikTok fame thanks to tadpoles

A Co Tyrone teenager and her 37,000 tadpoles have become a TikTok hit with over 50 million views. Hannah McSorley has even been offered an influencer marketing deal by an American company.

Fermanagh priest plays The Sash

A Fermanagh priest has had the last laugh after causing a bit of a social media stir. We were left guessing whether or not Father Jimmy McPhillips meant to play The Sash at the conclusion of his virtual Sunday morning Mass, but it turns out he played the joke on his congregation.

Meet Henry Wee Wheels

"He’s teaching children that the impossible can be achieved. For a little disabled dog from China that really shouldn’t be here today, he has achieved great things..."

Meet Henry Wee Wheels, the disabled rescue dog helping NI pupils through the pandemic.

Making life more bear-able

A crochet group from Antrim have been busy making teddy bears for the children of staff working in the local hospital - complete with scrubs as a little reminder of mum or dad.

We look forward to telling more of your uplifting and emotional stories in 2021!