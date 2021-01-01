86 domestic abuse reports amid busy New Year’s Eve for police

Police dealing with more than 1,000 calls about anti-social behaviour, assaults, crashes and more on a busy New Year’s Eve say they were most concerned about a further 86 reports of domestic abuse.

The high number of domestic abuse incidents were reported to the PSNI over the last 24 hours and led to 38 arrests across Northern Ireland.

“Sadly, we know domestic abuse doesn’t only occur at Christmas, that it happens all year round,” Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said.

“Historically, however, figures show over the Christmas period incidents of domestic abuse rise.

“We also know that during this pandemic more people have been, and will continue to, spend more time at home than they usually would. The combined impact of this pandemic and the festive season will have made it really tough for people experiencing abuse and, in some situations, even worse.”

This is a challenging time for everyone, but the help we can offer anyone suffering abuse hasn’t changed, and I want to take this opportunity to reassure anyone who finds themselves in an abusive situation to know they are not alone, that help is available. We, as your Police Service, are here for you. We will listen to you and we will take action. PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan

Despite strict health regulations in place for Northern Ireland, including an 8pm curfew, officers were kept busy.

“Between 8pm on New Year’s Eve to 8am this morning, we received 1,004 calls for service in relation to reports of anti-social behaviour, assault, concern for safety, criminal damage, missing persons and road traffic collisions,” ACC McEwan outlined.

In terms of Covid-related enforcement, 126 Cov4 £200 fines were handed out over house parties that breached regulations.

A further 34 Cov2 prohibition notices (which amount to a warning) were issued to house partiers and two Cov5 penalty notices (starting at £1,000 to a maximum of £10,000) were issued in respect of businesses continuing to operate in breach of the regulations.

“It’s really disappointing that, despite the health crisis due to the deadly virus, there were still people last night who deliberately decided to breach the regulations and put themselves and others at risk,” ACC McEwan said.

“I do want to take this opportunity to thank the vast majority of people who are being responsible, and who are doing their bit and continuing to take this virus seriously as we navigate this pandemic.

“It is vitally important that people take the time to understand what is and is not permitted under the new regulations, what is advised by way of guidance, and to take personal responsibility for stopping the spread of this virus.”