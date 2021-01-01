AQE transfer tests to go ahead on planned dates

AQE has confirmed its post-primary transfer tests will go ahead as planned, despite schools facing a week of remote learning only after the Christmas break.

There have been calls for the tests to be cancelled, which only increased when Education Minister Peter Weir announced the change to return-to-school plans amid Northern Ireland’s latest lockdown.

Remote teaching will be in place for primary and secondary school pupils until 8 January due to rising Covid-19 case numbers, although face-to-face teaching will then resume for some year groups.

However, in a statement posted on its website on New Year’s Day, AQE said its board had decided to offer all three assessment sessions on the planned dates of 9, 16 and 23 January.

It said the decision was taken “to provide as many candidates as possible, whose parents have chosen to register with AQE, the opportunity to sit at least two papers”.

The health and wellbeing of the candidates and staff are AQE Limited’s first priorities during the pandemic and we want to reassure parents and candidates that AQE Limited, in conjunction with our member schools, will follow all relevant and current health and safety guidance from the PHA/DE and all of our centres will be required to risk assess the hosting of the CEA. AQE

AQE added: “Parents may want to consider whether it is appropriate for their child to sit two papers only, but will be welcome to sit a third paper if they choose to, and are in a positon to do so.”

According to AQE, candidates who sit at least two papers will be awarded an age standardised score, the ‘AQE Standardised Score’.

Candidates who are only able to sit one paper will also be provided an age standardised score, the ‘Single Standardised Score’.

“The score may be used as evidence for application to grammar schools, but it is essential to check the admissions criteria published by individual schools,” AQE outlined.

AQE results are used by a number of grammar schools to determine their Year 8 intake. Another set of transfer tests is run by the Post Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC) schools.