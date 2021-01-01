Chilly dip starts the New Year for hardy sea swimmers

Some hardy souls have taken to the sea for a bracing New Year’s Day swim, including those at Helen’s Bay in Co Down.

It has become traditional for some to start the new year with an icy plunge into the water and 2021 was only a little different, with social distancing to consider.

However, a few people were undeterred by the seasonably cold conditions after many parts of Northern Ireland saw snow over the last few days.

Braving the chill. Credit: Presseye

Meanwhile, the annual charity dip at Carnlough on the Co Antrim coast was largely transformed into an ice bucket challenge due to Covid-19.

Instead of gathering at the harbour as usual, some of those wishing to take part were able to facilitate an icy experience in their own gardens and all in aid of a good cause – the Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association.

This year would have marked the 50th anniversary of the Carnlough charity swim - and some did still make the dive.