Staff threatened with hammer in Belfast robbery

A member of staff has been left badly shaken after being threatened with a hammer during a robbery at a shop in Belfast on New Year’s Day.

The incident happened just before 11am at premises on the Shankill Road.

The thief made off with a sum of cash in the direction of Agnes Street.

At the time, he is said to have been wearing a dark coloured hooded top with yellow writing and a yellow design on the front, grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers with white designs on either side, and a black mask.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “The member of staff was not injured, but was left badly shaken.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101.”