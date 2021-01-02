Executive urged to bring back 'click and collect' service

Retail NI has urged the Executive to bring back 'click and collect' for local businesses.

The service was able to operate in a controlled way during Northern Ireland's two-week circuit breaker which began at the end of November.

Glyn Roberts says it could make an importance difference.

"What we're asking the Executive is to reconsider the decision in relation to click and collect, and allow independent retailers to have a click and collect service," he said.

"That's not going to turn their business fortunes around, but it will help them - I think it's an important thing that the Executive needs to consider sooner rather than later."