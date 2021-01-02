There have been fresh calls for post primary transfer tests to be pulled - after AQE confirmed their exams will go ahead this month.

Members of Stormont's education committee have challenged the education minister over the decision, but Peter Weir insists it will all be compliant with public health regulations.

On New Year's Eve, he announced most pupils will be taught remotely for a week and that exams due to take place this month will be facilitated in line with public health guidance.

AQE on Friday confirmed their tests will take place, then Mr Weir took to social media to respond to union concerns.

He insisted pupils taking the tests will be placed within their own bubbles and that it will all be public health compliant.

But the minister continues to be under real pressure.

Primary school head Kevin Donaghy said: "The big question has to be - how do you keep the integrity of class bubbles from different schools in a massive hall?

"We're talking about bringing together children from various schools on a day, they will be mixing outside, it's just complete frustration."

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan, who is on the education committee said: "I believe we're going to see considerable breaches of bubbles, that will fly in the face of the necessary regulations for protections that are there to ensure children are safe. "

The chair of the education committee has concerns too. Allliance MLA Chris Lyttle is calling for a definitive statement on how tests can take place within compliance of the current Covid-19 regulations.