NI records 26 more Covid-19 deaths

Twenty-six more people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The Health Department's latest figures covering the past 48 hours also showed that a further 3,576 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

Hospitals continue to face serious pressure, with six operating beyond capacity - Antrim, Causeway, Mater, Royal Hospital, South West Acute Hospital and Ulster Hospital.

In total 99% of hospital beds are occupied.

Saturday's figures also showed that in the last seven days, 10,850 people have tested positive with the virus, up from 4,281 for the previous seven days.

The roll-out of the new Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will begin at GP practices on Monday.

Meanwhile some of the tighter coronavirus restrictions which were in place over the past week since Boxing Day have now been lifted.

The 8pm to 6am curfew has ended - which means takeaway services and essential retailers can operate after that time.

Non-essential retailers and close contact services, such as hairdressers must remain closed.