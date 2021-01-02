Ulster beat Munster to make it 10 from 10

Ulster have beaten Munster to make it 10 wins out of 10 in the Pro14.

Tries from Matt Faddes and Ethan McIlroy helped secure a 15-10 win in Saturday evening's inter-pro clash at the Kingspan Stadium.

The result maintains Ulster's perfect start and leaves them top of the Conference A table.

Faddes opened the scoring on six minutes after beautiful pass from James Hume to Jacob Stockdale saw the full-back send his winger in at the corner.

A superb cross-field kick from Billy Burns found McIlroy as he bagged Ulster's second score, and the hosts were in the driving seat as the half finished 15-3.

In the second half, Darren Sweetnam breached the Ulster line and Jack Crowley got the conversion as Munster narrowed the gap.

However it wasn't enough to turn it around as the derby win went to Ulster.