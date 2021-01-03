Six more Covid-19 deaths in NI

Another six people have died and 1,662 have tested positive for coronavirus in the Northern Ireland.

The total number of positive tests now stands at 11,810, according to the latest figures released by the Department of Health.

As the surge of Covid-19 continues, GPs are preparing to begin the next phase of vaccination in the community from Monday.

An initial batch of 50,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine have been allocated, and people aged over 80 will be prioritised.

Dr Michael McKenna, a GP in west Belfast, will be one of the first to administer the vaccine.

"It's hugely important that we started to roll the vaccine out into the community, this is pretty much where the infections are spreading currently - within people's homes," he told UTV.

"It's important that we protect that vulnerable group in the over-80s and then start rolling out to the over-75s and the high-risk groups."

GPs are urging people to be patient as they wait to receive the vaccination.

It comes as Northern Ireland is now into the second week of a six-week lockdown, in which services including non-essential retail remain closed.