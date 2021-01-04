Call for 'urgent action' over disruption to deliveries

The economy minister has called for urgent action to be taken over the disruption of delivery of goods to Northern Ireland.

Diane Dodds has written to Cabinet Office Secretary Michael Gove over the issues that have arisen since Brexit took effect on 31 January.

She has raised concerns that "numerous" retailers based in Great Britain are cutting their services to NI "due to a lack of clear guidance".

The minister is calling on the Government to urgently engage with retailers to have deliveries reinstated.

“Delivery of goods is an essential measure at the moment, and lack of delivery places Northern Ireland consumers in a much worse position compared to GB consumers," said the minister.

“While I welcome the guidance that was published, and the grace period included within it, this is only a short term fix for customs and does not address the regulatory issues at all.

"We need the Government to come up with long term solutions."

Ms Dodds noted that the Government recently announced a grace period for three months.

Under it, online retailers in GB will not have to make customs declarations when sending parcels valued below £135 to Northern Ireland customers until 1 April .

However, it is currently unclear what will happen after 1 April.

The DUP minister is also calling for a plan to ensure that retailers and marketplaces do not withdraw from the Northern Irish market when the grace period ends.

"While I welcome the guidance that was published, and the grace period included within it, this is only a short term fix for customs and does not address the regulatory issues at all," continued Diane Dodds.

"We need the Government to come up with long term solutions."

Ms Dodds said her officials will send HMRC a list of the retailers, including marketplaces, they are aware of who are no longer offering delivery to Northern Ireland.