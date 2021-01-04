Executive to meet to discuss UK lockdown measures

Executive ministers will meet on Monday evening to discuss stricter coronavirus lockdown measures for Northern Ireland.

It comes after it was announced that Scotland would be placed into lockdown from midnight in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there will be a legal requirement to stay at home through the month of January.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to make a televised Covid-19 update at 8pm, and it is expected he will announce a new national lockdown in England.

First Minister Arlene Foster said she would be joining a call with the UK Government at 5pm to discuss the "coronavirus response across the four nations".

She tweeted: "There will be an Executive meeting at 6pm immediately afterwards."

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill tweeted that the Executive was meeting to "discuss the fast moving and volatile" situation.

She added: "Urgent decisive action is required to respond."

According to the latest figures from the Health Department, a further 12 people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Ten deaths happened within the most recent 24-hour recording period and two outside it.

A further 1,801 people have tested positive for coronavirus, and the total number of positive cases in the past week has risen to 12,507.

Monday saw the beginning of the Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine roll-out at GP practices here, with over-80s among the first to receive the jab.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said: “Today marks the first phase of our population vaccination programme and is a positive step forward.

"The vaccine programme will transform the situation, but as always, we must all remain patient."

It comes as Northern Ireland is now into the second week of a six-week lockdown, in which services including non-essential retail remain closed.