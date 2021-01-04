The first doses of the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine are set to be administered in Northern Ireland.

A batch of 50,000 doses will begin rolling out to GP practices on Monday.

Those aged over 80 will be prioritised initially.

The country has moved to accelerate delivery of the jab as the pace of the pandemic has picked up.

The new and more infectious variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Northern Ireland. and the number of coronavirus infections has increased rapidly in recent weeks.

The country has recorded a further 1,662 cases of Covid-19 and another six people have died after testing positive for the virus.

A total of 11,810 people have tested positive in the last seven days, the Department of Health said on Sunday.

Along with his counterparts in the other nations, Northern Ireland's Chief Medical Officer has decided to delay delivery of the second shot of vaccines.

Dr Michael McBride said: “The four UK Chief Medical Officers agree with JCVI that prioritising the first doses of vaccine for as many people as possible will deliver the greatest benefit in the shortest possible time."

The intention is that the maximum number of people receive their first jab, with its partial protection, as quickly as possible to help step the tide of cases which threatens to overwhelm the health service.

Dr McBride said: “First and foremost we must act to protect those most as risk of severe disease and death. The evidence shows that the initial dose of vaccine offers as much as 70% protection against the effects of the virus. Providing that level of protection on a large scale will have the greatest impact on reducing mortality and hospitalisations, protecting the Health and Social Care system. It is the right thing to do for the public health."