Post-primary transfer tests shouldn't proceed, says O'Neill

The post-primary transfer tests should not take place this year, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said.

Scores of P7 children are due to sit the first paper of the tests on Saturday.

It comes as Northern Ireland remains under tough lockdown restrictions aimed at curbing the recent rapid spread of coronavirus.

Nursery schools were due to reopen to all pupils on Monday, followed by primary schools on January 10. For secondary school Years 8 to 11, remote learning is due to last across the month.

Some parents and politicians have raised concerns about children gathering for the transfer test on Saturday. However, test providers say they will be compliant with public health guidance.

In a statement, Education Minister Peter Weir said he has "highlighted the need to both the schools hosting the tests and the test providers, to ensure all exam centres are fully risk-assessed and both the location and logistics of the tests must be compatible with public health guidance".

"A range of protective measures are being put in place for the tests," he added.

"There cannot be any compromise with ensuring the safety of our children and families."

The Education Minister insists that test centres will be compatible with public health guidance. Credit: Pacemaker

Michelle O'Neill, however, said she believes the tests should not proceed, and that Mr Weir "needs to act now".

She also said in a tweet that she expected Mr Weir to "provide clarity" at a meeting of the Stormont Executive on Tuesday.

The transfer tests are not set by the department of education, but by two private companies.

The department-set transfer test was abolished, with the last 11-plus paper sat in 2008.

Since then two companies, the Association for Quality Education (AQE) and Post Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC) have run private tests which the majority of grammar schools use to determine their Year 8 intake.