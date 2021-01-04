Test for post-Brexit checks as deliveries return to normal

The new post-Brexit checks for goods coming into Northern Ireland are being tested, as deliveries begin to return to normal after Christmas.

The new arrangements for goods coming into Northern Ireland's ports came into effect late on New Year's Eve.

Temporary border control posts have been set up by Department of Agriculture to ensure that rules of EU single market are followed.

NI remains in single market - which means animals and animal food products must be checked when they arrive here from GB.

Up to 40 lorries a day being checked - that's two or three lorries per ferry - coming into Larne, Belfast and Warrenpoint .

Seamus Leheny from Logistics NI says there have been some teething problems as the new system beds in.

"Since day one there's been a lot of problems here, that's been driven really by exporters in GB just not being fully aware of their obligations," he said.

"What we're faced with is lorries arriving with food products, but DAERA officials don't know what's in those vehicles, and that's leading to vehicles being detained to have their identification paperwork checked, and in some cases, a physical inspection as well."

Meanwhile, there are concerns that the new Brexit deal could lead to a shortage of puppies being trained as guide dogs in Northern Ireland.

It follows the decision by a leading charity to suspend the placement of pups here, because of new rules governing animals entering from Great Britain.