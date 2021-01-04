Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault in Ballymoney.

A man aged in his 30s was found on the ground of a pathway, close to football pitches at a leisure centre in the Garryduff Road area, on Sunday evening.

He was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Police said three men aged 54, 28 and 24 were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently in police custody.

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.