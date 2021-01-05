18 more Covid-19 deaths as Executive to consider new measures

A further 18 people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures from the Health Department showed 11 deaths in the past 24 hours, and seven outside of that timeframe.

A further 1,378 people have tested positive, and the seven-day total for positive cases has now risen to 12,487.

The Executive is due to meet on Tuesday to discuss the introduction of stricter lockdown measures aimed at tackling the spread of coronavirus.

New national lockdowns have now been introduced in other parts of the UK.

In a statement, released after a meeting on Monday evening, ministers said they had agreed to move to "put staying at home into regulations".

A paper will be brought to the Executive on Tuesday setting out the details, including restrictions on travel, it said.

It comes as Northern Ireland is set to receive £127m from the Treasury for lockdown grants to support businesses forced to close.

The region is currently the second week of a six-week lockdown, in which services including non-essential retail remain shut.

A tweet from Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: "The £127m announced by the chancellor isn’t additional to what’s previously been announced.

"I’m encouraging Executive colleagues to get this support out urgently to where it’s needed."