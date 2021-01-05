Post-primary transfer tests cancelled in NI

Post-primary transfer tests in Northern Ireland have now been cancelled.

The announcement was made by private companies AQE and PPTC, which run the tests, ahead of a meeting of the Executive on Tuesday.

It comes after ministers on Monday evening indicated an extended period of remote learning for schoolchildren, amid rising numbers of Covid-19 cases.

The Executive is set to discuss further details of the proposal.

Earlier, the board of AQE met and took the decision not to proceed with transfer tests planned to take place this Saturday, as well as 16 and 23 January.

"The board will now be consulting with member schools, and a further statement will be issued after that," it said in a statement on its website.

PPTC has also announced that it "will not provide an entrance assessment for 2020-21".