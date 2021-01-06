Chief scientific advisor urges people in NI to follow tougher restrictions

Northern Ireland's chief medical advisor has warned people in Northern Ireland to follow tougher Covid-19 restrictions to prevent spread of the highly infectious variant of coronavirus.

A spike in hospital admissions is not expected to peak until the final two weeks of January, Professor Ian Young added, after Stormont ministers significantly tightened social mixing restrictions.

He attributed the rise mainly to increased socialising before fresh lockdown measures were brought in after Christmas rather than the virus mutation prevalent in southern England.

The reproductive rate of the virus is approaching 1.8 and hospitals are at full capacity.

Belfast's Nightingale hospital at the City Hospital is being expanded to deal with the unprecedented pressures Covid-19 is bringing.

Prof Young added: "It is likely that hospital admissions and numbers of patients requiring hospital treatment will continue to rise."

Speaking at Stormont's health committee, he defended the decision to increase the time between the first and second doses of the vaccine.

Prof Young said: "Having reviewed the evidence myself, I am content that the decision that has been made is in the best interests of our population as a whole."

Covid-19 would probably always be with us and repeated rounds of vaccination were likely to be needed, the top official advising ministers on the science and modelling of the disease said.

Prof Young told Stormont's health committee that at the moment, he is not concerned about resistance to the vaccine from the mutations they know about.

He said "structural" changes to the virus were of more concern as they were more likely to develop resistance to vaccination.

From midnight on Thursday, the stay-at-home message will be legally enforceable with only limited reasons to leave home.