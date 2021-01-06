Education Minister set to cancel GCSE, AS and A2 exams

The Education Minister Peter Weir is set to cancel all GCSE, AS and A2 exams that are due to take place in January, February, May and June.

It comes as schools in Northern Ireland will be required to provide remote learning to pupils until the half-term break in mid-February. However, childcare and special education schools are to remain open.

Sinn Fein's education spokesperson Karen Mullan said: "This decision not to go ahead with this year's GCSE, AS and A-level because of the pandemic and the disruption to young people's education is the right thing to do.

"Exams are stressful at any time but this year young people have been placed under so much more stress and worry as a result of Covid-19 and its impact on their education.

"We now need to see the Education Minister bring forward credible alternative arrangements which avoid the debacle of last year and recognise the hard work put in by both students and teachers."

A statement is to be made in the assembly later.

This is a developing story and more updates will follow.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday it was announced that transfer tests in Northern Ireland were cancelled. However, AQE exam board annoucned that a single AQE transfer test will be held next month.

They said the decision had been made following a meeting with schools.