Belfast Trust cancels planned surgeries due to Covid-19 pressures

The Belfast health trust has cancelled all inpatient surgery this week.

The trust said they made the difficult decision due to rising numbers of Covid-19 cases.

In a statement the Trust said: "We are fully aware of the level of anxiety and concern Covid-19 has caused our service users since March 2020 and we apologise for the distress these further steps will cause.

"We will rearrange this surgery as soon as possible and we will do everything we can to ensure continuity of care throughout this challenging time.

"We are also actively considering moving many outpatient appointments to virtual appointments in order to reduce footfall on our sites and to encourage the public to stay home whenever possible."

It comes as Northern Ireland's chief scientific adviser warned the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 could reach 1,000 in the coming weeks.

Professor Ian Young said one in 40 people may have coronavirus in some parts of the region.

He said one in 100 people have had a Covid diagnosis in the last week, but he said that is an under representation of the true number of cases because many are asymptomatic and are not diagnosed.

"It's very likely that in parts of Northern Ireland there are as many as one person in 40 who currently has Covid."

He said the Mid Ulster council area has had the highest number of cases in the last week followed by the Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon area.

"In the past we have had up to around 500 of hospital inpatients being treated for Covid, we could easily before the end of this month rise to 1,000 or more, and indeed depending on the impact of the new variant those numbers could rise even further beyond that," he said.