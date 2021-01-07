Department of Health issues shielding advice

The Department of Health has issued advice regarding “shielding” by people who are clinically extremely vulnerable to Covid-19.

Updated advice was issued just before Christmas – with a commitment that letters from the Chief Medical Officer would follow. Some of these letters have already been received.

The updated advice on the Department's website remains in place.

While not a return to the shielding advice in place in the early part of the pandemic, the updated NI advice does mirror the latest advice in England.

It is also stressed that this is guidance – not regulation.

Based on the elevated risk profile associated with Covid-19, a number of changes to advice for clinically extremely vulnerable people were announced just before Christmas.

Vulnerable people were advised not to participate in Christmas bubbles, to avoid going to shops, pharmacies, and hospitality settings, and to work from home where possible, but if they are unable to do so they were advised not to attend the workplace.

The Department confirmed that letters are in the process of being issued to patients via their GP, and that patients can use their old shielding letters as evidence in the meantime if necessary.